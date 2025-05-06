International legal practice Osborne Clarke is strengthening its corporate tax practice with the recent appointment of James Meakin as Partner in the London office. Joining from Howard Kennedy LLP, James is a seasoned corporate tax lawyer who brings over 20 years of experience advising a diverse range of clients on tax issues related to business operations and transactions. His extensive practice covers corporate, real estate, and financing transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, group reorganisations, joint ventures, venture capital, and private equity from both UK and cross-border perspectives.

Meakin's clientele includes multinational corporations, private companies, their shareholders, financial institutions, funds, and private equity houses working across various sectors such as the built environment, technology, media and communications, and retail. In addition, James is a proud member of the Chartered Institute of Tax. "Osborne Clarke's corporate tax team is a highly regarded team full of exceptional lawyers and it will be a pleasure to be part of it. I look forward to supporting the Team's offering across all core areas of tax," he stated.

Tracey Wright, Partner and Head of Osborne Clarke's Tax Group, also expressed enthusiasm about Meakin's addition, saying, "The corporate Tax Team is a key part of our wider Tax Group which has a strong presence in the market and has gone from strength to strength in recent years. It is an absolute pleasure to welcome James as an additional partner to the team. His wealth of experience, and technical expertise will ensure we maintain our standout client service as we continue to grow."

Osborne Clarke's Tax Group forms part of the firm's broader Advisory Practice Group, which employs 26 partners and over 120 fee earners working across London, Bristol, and Reading. The strategic appointment of Meakin reflects the firm's ambition to advance its corporate tax services while delivering top-tier service to a growing client base.