Founded in 2013, Wonderbly has become a significant player in the publishing industry, known for its innovative direct-to-consumer model that integrates advanced technology with creative content and on-demand printing. The London-based company boasts a diverse catalogue of over 150 personalised titles, achieving remarkable sales of more than 11 million books across more than 140 countries.

Wonderbly has received numerous accolades, including being named Children's Publisher of the Year at the 2021 British Book Awards and was a finalist for both Children's Publisher of the Year and Publisher of the Year at the upcoming 2025 British Book Awards, reinforcing its reputation within the publishing sector. As part of the deal, Wonderbly will maintain its independent operations under the Penguin Random House umbrella, with co-founder and CEO Asi Sharabi continuing in his leadership role.

The Osborne Clarke corporate team in London, supported by Liberty Corporate Finance, managed the transaction for Wonderbly's management. The legal team included Pippa Byrne, partner and head of UK private equity, along with senior associate Jack Harris and associate director Lottie France, among others. Previously, Osborne Clarke also played a critical role in Wonderbly's investment by Graphite Capital in 2021.

Reflecting on the sale, Asi Sharabi stated “We couldn’t overstate the value that the OC team has added to our sales process. They have been truly exceptional. Responsive, attentive and diligent, they’ve been an invaluable partner to the Wonderbly management team.” Recognised for its expertise, Osborne Clarke is prominent in the international private equity landscape and well-regarded in the technology, media, and telecoms sectors, catering to a wide array of businesses from startups to established global corporations.