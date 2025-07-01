Osborne Clarke has strengthened its corporate team with the addition of Richard Porter, an experienced corporate lawyer formerly with A&O Shearman. Porter, who has extensive experience in M&A within the technology, media, communications, and energy transition sectors, will be a valuable asset for the firm. He has a rich background working with international corporations and financial institutions on a variety of cross-border corporate transactions, which include public and private mergers and acquisitions, private equity, joint ventures, equity issues, and restructurings.

Mark Wesker, the head of the business transactions practice group at Osborne Clarke, expressed enthusiasm about Porter's arrival, stating “It’s a pleasure to welcome Richard to our team, he brings wide-ranging expertise advising clients on a diverse range of transactions. His expertise strengthens a number of areas where we are driving growth, including our technology and energy sectors.” Alistair Francis, OC’s UK head of corporate, echoed this sentiment, adding “Richard brings a wealth of experience and is a great fit culturally for our collaborative international team. We look forward to working with him.”

Richard Porter himself shared his excitement about this new chapter, saying “I am delighted to be joining Osborne Clarke’s corporate team. As I return to the UK, I look forward to re-establishing and expanding my practice with Osborne Clarke’s corporate team in London and seizing international and cross-border opportunities from the UK, Europe and Asia.”

Osborne Clarke's UK corporate team comprises 32 partners and 100 fee earners operating in London, Reading, and Bristol. The firm is committed to fostering internal growth and talent, recently promoting Will Nicholson to partner, while James MacKay and Lesley Olsen ascended to legal directors in May 2025.

This market-leading practice supports a diverse array of businesses, from global enterprises to fast-growing start-ups and market challengers. The team advises clients at every stage of company development across various corporate issues, including equity and debt fundraisings, M&A, IPOs, and joint ventures.