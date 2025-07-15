International legal practice Osborne Clarke is taking a significant step to bolster its artificial intelligence capabilities with the appointment of Marc Ohrendorf as Chief of Staff to the firm's AI Management Board. In this pivotal role, Marc will facilitate greater international collaboration on AI initiatives within the firm and will be instrumental in the execution of Osborne Clarke’s global AI strategy.

Osborne Clarke has made a name for itself as a pioneer in the legal industry, consistently focusing on providing innovative and technology-driven legal services. The firm was among the first to develop and deploy its AI chatbot, optimising internal workflows and showcasing its commitment to integrating AI into everyday operations.

Marc Ohrendorf brings over a decade of experience in digital product management and legal technology to his new position. He is also known for founding and hosting the career podcast ‘Irgendwas mit Recht’, which has highlighted advancements and personalities within the legal field since 2018. His previous roles at Wolters Kluwer Germany (LTO.de) and the IWW Institute saw him lead initiatives focused on digital business models and product development. Additionally, Marc serves as an honorary director at the Bucerius Centre on the Legal Profession, exploring the intersection of law, digitalisation, and AI.

Gereon Abendroth, Chair of the international AI Management Board at Osborne Clarke, shared his enthusiasm for Marc’s appointment, stating that “the transformation of legal services through AI is one of the defining challenges of our time – and also a tremendous opportunity for Osborne Clarke. We’re delighted to welcome Marc Ohrendorf, a professional who combines strategic vision, technological know-how, and deep insight into the legal market.”