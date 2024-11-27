Orkney solicitor nominated

Her nomination will be formally confirmed on December 6, 2024. Once confirmed, Serena will serve as vice president starting in May 2025, before assuming the presidency in 2026.

A Leader with Deep Experience

Sutherland, who has represented rural solicitors on the Society’s Council since July 2018, brings extensive experience to the role. She is currently a member of the Law Society’s Board and serves on its Legal Aid, Complaints and Oversight, and Finance Committees.

In addition to her roles at the Law Society, Serena is the owner of the law firm d and h, with offices in Orkney, Thurso, and Elgin. Having joined the firm in 2003, she became a partner in 2008 and took over as sole director in 2016. Her legal focus includes court work, particularly in family law.

Serena is also actively engaged in her community, serving as Chair of Advocacy Orkney, a Board member of Relationships Scotland, and the legal advisor to the Orkney Island Games 2025 Organising Committee.

High Praise from Leadership

Susan Murray, the current Law Society President, praised Serena's nomination: “I am very pleased to congratulate Serena on her nomination. She is a highly experienced solicitor and has a deep understanding of the issues facing the legal profession and the needs of people who rely on solicitors, especially in rural areas.”

Serena’s commitment to legal aid reform, highlighted by her work with the Society’s Legal Aid Committee, was particularly commended. Murray noted that Serena’s insights will bolster ongoing efforts to strengthen access to justice.

Transition of Leadership

The nomination sets the stage for a smooth transition within the Law Society’s leadership. Current Vice President Pat Thom will assume the presidency in May 2025, with Serena stepping into the vice president role at the same time. Susan Murray will become the immediate past president.

The nomination recognises Serena Sutherland’s longstanding dedication to the legal profession and her leadership within both her local community and the national legal landscape.