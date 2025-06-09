A member of an organised crime operation, Stephen Wills, 36, from Bridford, Exeter, has had his sentence increased by five years after an intervention from the Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme. The court revealed that between 2019 and 2020, Wills was involved in two organised crime groups responsible for trafficking cocaine worth tens of thousands of pounds across the Southwest of England.

These groups transported drugs from a foreign crime organisation based in London to local dealers in Exeter. Wills was significantly involved, operating from a rented farmhouse where he resided with his family. The outbuildings on the property were used to store and package cocaine, as well as to cultivate cannabis.

His criminal activities came to light when police arrested him in his vehicle on 1 May 2020. A subsequent search of his property uncovered multiple firearms, ammunition, and more than a quarter kilogram of cocaine, estimated to have a wholesale value exceeding £46,000. The court also noted that Wills had 33 prior convictions, including for firearm offences, and had previously been banned from possessing firearms or ammunition for five years as of 2018. Further convictions in 2021 for firearm-related offences highlighted his ongoing disregard for the law.

In response to the increased sentence, Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP stated that "this offender was part of two organised crime gangs which trafficked significant quantities of drugs across the country." Rigby emphasised the devastating impact of organised crime on communities, adding that she welcomed the Court's decision to extend Wills' sentence following her intervention.

Originally sentenced to nine years' imprisonment on 13 March 2025 at Exeter Crown Court for conspiracy to supply and possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, as well as possession of a prohibited firearm, Wills’ sentence was ultimately increased to 14 years following its referral to the Court of Appeal.