Opportunities grow for law students

Leading law firm Freeths has announced the first two students who have been accepted onto its newly launched bursary programme. They are Umamah Faquirbhai from De Montfort University (DMU) and Maymunah Valimia from the University of Leicester.

The bursary will provide the local undergraduate law students with £4,000 annually during their second and third years at university, as well as wider support from the firm during this time. This includes mentoring, a paid summer placement and an interview for the firm’s graduate apprenticeship scheme, based in Leicester.

Having impressed senior leaders at Freeths during an assessment day, both Maymunah and Umamah are now determined to make the most of this opportunity. Maymunah said she comes from a low-income family but does not want that to stop her, adding that she is determined to become a great lawyer and is up for the challenge. She explained that when she researched Freeths, she loved what she found and had a feeling it was right for her.

Umamah continued that this opportunity is a real stepping stone and that she wants to do her best for her entire family. She works part-time as an exam invigilator and the bursary means she can now work fewer hours and focus on her studies.

The bursary was established in memory of Mukesh Patel, former Managing Partner of Freeths Leicester, who passed away in February 2023 aged 54, leaving behind his wife Rita and their two sons. Mukesh was a respected and popular member of Freeths and his local legal community. Born and educated in Leicester, he led the firm’s regional Dispute Resolution team before becoming Managing Partner in 2014.

Freeths launched the scheme to honour Mukesh’s legacy and highlight his commitment to diversity and equality within the legal sphere and the local business community. The programme aims to continue Mukesh’s passion for opening doors for young people from less privileged backgrounds in Leicestershire.

Lisa Gilligan, Managing Partner of Freeths Leicester, added that the firm was delighted by the quality of applicants and both Umamah and Maymunah were stand-out candidates and worthy recipients of the bursary. She expressed that they are really looking forward to welcoming them into the office for their summer work experience and have enjoyed getting to know them during the application process. She stated that the firm’s commitment to the bursary is a fitting tribute to Mukesh’s legacy and one that he would have been proud of.