Opportunities for law firms expand

International law firm BCLP announced today that Jean-Louis Martin will join the Paris office as a partner in the Real Estate team. Recognised for his extensive experience in real estate transactions, Jean-Louis will further strengthen the market-leading team.

Jean-Louis’ practice focuses on real estate investments, including acquisitions, disposals, and managing assets and portfolios. He regularly advises on joint ventures and assists with complex contractual agreements between investors and real estate operators.

His clients include real estate investment funds, institutional investors, sovereign funds, and both French and international developers. He also regularly represents investors in bank financing transactions and supports businesses with leases, sale & lease back operations, and the construction of new sites.

The addition of Jean-Louis highlights BCLP’s commitment to reinforcing its presence in the European real estate sector. The firm continues to seek opportunities for growth in high-demand practice areas, ensuring that clients benefit from top-tier legal expertise in an evolving market. Jean-Louis said he is excited to be joining a team with such a strong reputation and looks forward to contributing to its continued success in Paris.

BCLP’s strategic expansion aligns with broader industry trends, where law firms are increasingly leveraging expert hires to enhance capabilities and strengthen client offerings. This move underscores the firm’s ambition to remain at the forefront of real estate law in Europe and beyond.