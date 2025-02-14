Opportunities expand for law firms

City law firm Wedlake Bell has welcomed Partner Simon Blackburn, an agriculture and landed estates specialist. Simon's arrival takes the partner number in the firm's Private Client practice to 25, with his experience adding breadth to the firm's already well-developed private client property offering.

Simon joins the firm from Payne Hicks Beach where he was a partner for six years, having begun his city career at Macfarlanes. A member of the Agricultural Law Association and the Country Land and Business Association, Blackburn regularly advises UK and overseas clients on all aspects of transacting and managing farms, estates and country houses.

Following a strong financial performance in 2024, Wedlake Bell continues with its expansion plans across the firm. Head of Residential Property, Parminder Sidhu said they are delighted to welcome Simon to the firm and have seen an increasing number of agricultural and rural land queries from clients. He added that Simon's expertise means they will be able to cater to a very particular set of requirements and his experience and good standing in the landed estates arena is second to none. He expressed that they look forward to working with Simon on continuing to build his practice and welcoming his clients to Wedlake Bell.

Simon Blackburn continued that Wedlake Bell has made him extremely welcome and he has been fortunate already to help the Tax and Trusts team acquire a significant estate client, as well as bringing into the fold families and businesses for whom he has acted for many years. He shared that the firm is in an exciting period of strategic growth and he can see many opportunities to continue to grow the residential property offering at the firm.