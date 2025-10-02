The Opening of the Legal Year in England and Wales took place on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, at Westminster Abbey. This traditional event, steeped in history, marks the beginning of the legal year, which is divided into four distinct terms, starting with the Michaelmas term. The ceremony maintained its age-old customs, including a solemn invocation for guidance and wisdom.

In attendance were prominent figures from the legal community, including Treasury Solicitor Susanna McGibbon KC (Hon) and the department's Directors General Mel Nebhrajani CB, Sarah Goom, and Caroline Croft. They were joined by Attorney General Lord Hermer KC and Solicitor General Ellie Reeves MP. This year, before the ceremony at the Abbey, the Lord Chancellor and Solicitor General were sworn in at the Royal Courts of Justice, highlighting the formal nature of the proceedings, which featured addresses from influential representatives of the Bench, Bar, and Law Society.

Susanna McGibbon KC (Hon), the Treasury Solicitor and Permanent Secretary of the Government Legal Department, addressed the gathered audience, stating that this new year brings fresh opportunities to strengthen the partnership between government and the profession, building on our shared commitment to justice and excellence. She also noted that today's event is a good time to celebrate the role of government lawyers in supporting the priorities of the government of the day through developing legislation, negotiating international agreements and conducting litigation in the highest courts of the land.

The Government Legal Department remains pivotal as the principal legal adviser to the government, committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring governance meets the highest standards of legal practice.