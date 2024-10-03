The Opening of the Legal Year 2024 took place on Tuesday, 1 October, continuing a centuries-old tradition celebrated by the legal profession in England and Wales. The event commenced with a religious service at Westminster Abbey, led by the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, and attended by judges, lawyers, and prominent government legal figures. Attorney General Lord Hermer KC, Solicitor General Sarah Sackman KC MP, and Treasury Solicitor Susanna McGibbon were notable attendees.

This historic event marks the start of the legal year, a tradition in which judges have long sought guidance through prayer for their work ahead. Judges, as is customary, arrived in a formal procession from the Royal Courts of Justice.

Following the Westminster Abbey service, a breakfast at the Houses of Parliament, hosted by the Lord Chancellor, brought together members of the legal profession. Susanna McGibbon, Treasury Solicitor and Permanent Secretary of the Government Legal Department (GLD), expressed her pride in representing the GLD at this significant occasion. She highlighted the department’s commitment to supporting the government in upholding the rule of law and delivering key missions in the year ahead.

The GLD's involvement in crucial legislative efforts, such as the Budget Responsibility Bill and the Football Governance Bill, was underscored as examples of the department’s role in promoting economic stability and growth. McGibbon emphasized the importance of continuing collaboration between the GLD, the Attorney General, and the Solicitor General to ensure effective legal governance.

As the legal year commences, the GLD also plays a critical role in helping the government address major policy areas, including the creation of Great British Energy, aiming to position the UK as a leader in clean energy by 2030.