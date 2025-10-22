In a transformative move for the UK’s economy, OpenAI has announced plans to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) services by hosting data on British soil. This strategic decision followed a crucial partnership with the Ministry of Justice, aiming to utilise AI in innovative ways within public service. The initiative will significantly enhance British businesses' resilience and unlock potential in accordance with the Government’s Plan for Change.

During a presentation scheduled for Thursday, 23 October, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy will unveil the details of this initiative, which is designed to boost local businesses by instilling confidence in the security and management of their data. "Our partnership with OpenAI places Britain firmly in the driving seat of the global tech revolution," Lammy noted, highlighting the initiative's potential impact. "By adopting AI, we're cutting the burdensome admin and ensuring frontline staff can spend more of their time doing the things only humans can do – monitoring offenders and protecting the British public."

The new data offer will enable businesses to store their information on secure servers in the UK, thereby enhancing privacy and accountability while bolstering national resilience. OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman remarked on the growth of AI usage in the UK, stating, "The number of people using our products in the UK has increased fourfold in the past year." He expressed excitement about the ability of civil servants to utilise technologies like ChatGPT to enhance public services.

This announcement coincides with a broader government initiative to roll out AI Growth Zones across Britain, aimed at attracting investment and creating jobs in local communities while positioning the UK as a leader in AI development. OpenAI's data hosting will particularly benefit sectors such as justice, where over one thousand probation officers will gain access to a tool called Justice Transcribe. This in-house AI tool automatically records conversations with offenders, thus reducing administrative tasks and allowing staff to focus on monitoring and rehabilitation efforts.

The expected impact of automating such processes is substantial, with projections estimating a potential saving of 240,000 days of administrative work annually. As Lammy further emphasised, “It’s this change that’s transforming the Probation Service,” signalling a progressive shift towards a more efficient public service model.

In recent months, the UK Government has been laying the groundwork for significant advancements in AI infrastructure, collaborating with firms like NVIDIA and NScale to establish Stargate UK. The initial phase will bring up to 8,000 NVIDIA GPUs to the country, ultimately paving the way for expanded AI capabilities across various industries.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall added, "We’re making sure we have the infrastructure we need to power AI here in Britain,” stressing the importance of equipping key workers with the necessary tools to drive innovation and improve public services.

With plans to upskill 7.5 million individuals in AI by 2030, the government aims to ensure that the UK workforce is well-equipped to harness AI's full potential. Furthermore, the ongoing effort to develop AI infrastructure falls in line with the government’s goal of creating a vibrant environment for AI innovation and securing the UK's position in the global tech landscape.

Overall, OpenAI's expansion into UK data hosting represents a significant milestone in the advancement of AI adoption, which promises to deliver enhanced productivity and economic growth for the country.