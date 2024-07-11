ONS reports legal industry revenue drop by £1bn in May

This marks a significant drop of almost £1 billion compared to April's figures. However, such large declines between April and May are typical of past years. Given the large number of firms reporting record revenues and profits, the statistics need further consideration. In contrast, the overall Services sector, which encompasses the legal industry, grew by 4.3% in May, reaching £242.3 billion.

Julie Norris, Legal Services Regulatory Partner at Kingsley Napley, commented: "Whilst at face value a £1bn drop feels worrying, the legal industry has come down from an all-time high and this month’s numbers are well in advance of the same period last year. Nonetheless, activity will have been impacted in some sectors as a result of the election and uncertainty over reforms a Labour government will likely implement. Firmwide leaders should now be studying the implications of forthcoming legal changes carefully to identify opportunities and threats both for their firms and their clients."

This statement underscores the need for legal firms to monitor potential regulatory changes closely, as these could present both challenges and opportunities in the near future.