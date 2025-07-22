The law firm represented Barclays and other purchasing agents in this inaugural offering, which involves three-year and six-year tranches. Announced on June 26, the offering was managed by a consortium that includes Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, and Société Générale. The securities resulting from this transaction have been listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's Euro MTF trading platform.

The O'Melveny team that worked on this project was led by partners David Ni and Jeeho Lee, along with counsel Julie Weltman, and associates Susanna Korkeakivi and Kevin Liu. Their expertise was instrumental in navigating the complexities of this significant financial event. As a leading law firm known for its commitment to both legal excellence and exceptional client service, O'Melveny continues to partner with its clients to achieve large-scale financial objectives.