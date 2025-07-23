In a significant development for its Antitrust & Competition Practice Group, O'Melveny announced the appointment of leading international antitrust lawyer Vanessa Turner as a partner in its Brussels office. This move, made on July 15, 2025, strengthens the firm’s European antitrust services and contributes to its reputation for excellence in antitrust law on a global scale. With over 30 years of experience, Turner has successfully navigated numerous high-profile antitrust and competition matters, focusing primarily on abuse of dominance, merger, and cartel enforcement cases.

Her knowledge also extends to the new EU Digital Markets Act, integral to the EU's digital regulatory strategy aimed at fostering competition and innovation. At O'Melveny, Turner will guide clients in leveraging opportunities within digital markets presented by the Digital Markets Act while also providing strategic advice on cartel investigations and antitrust rules applicable to EU, UK, and German merger control. She is uniquely qualified, being a qualified lawyer in both the United Kingdom and Germany.

Before joining O'Melveny, Turner held a senior advisor position at the European Consumer Organization (BEUC), where she championed consumer interests in European competition policies, particularly in technology and sustainability. Her role included significant interventions as a third party in major EU antitrust and merger cases. Earlier, she gained valuable insight while serving as an advisor in the European Commission, assisting the Competition Commissioner, and also worked as the Special Advisor for EU Affairs at the Federal Trade Commission in Washington, DC. Furthermore, Turner worked in-house as general counsel and executive vice president at Visa Europe, and most recently was a partner at Allen & Overy.

O'Melveny chair Bradley J. Butwin expressed enthusiasm about Turner's joining, saying “We are delighted to welcome Vanessa to O’Melveny. As the European Union continues to lead the transatlantic conversation on the proper role of competition law, our clients will greatly benefit from Vanessa’s unrivaled experience.” He added that Turner’s arrival would enhance the firm’s service capability significantly.

In her own words, Turner conveyed her excitement, stating “I’m excited to join O’Melveny’s elite team of antitrust lawyers. O’Melveny has a world-class reputation for providing superior client service, and I was impressed by the firm’s powerful platform rooted in a collaborative culture.” She also highlighted her interest in the firm’s award-winning pro bono program and expressed a eagerness to contribute to pro bono efforts from Brussels.

Turner’s addition marks a pivotal point in O'Melveny's strategic growth, as she becomes the second lateral partner to join the firm’s Brussels Antitrust & Competition Practice Group in recent months, following Stéphane Frank’s return in March. Since 2023, Turner is the 39th lateral partner to be welcomed into the firm, showcasing O'Melveny’s commitment to expanding its legal expertise.

Educated at the University of Surrey, Turner also holds a Law Master from both the College of Law and the Université Libre de Bruxelles, establishing a strong academic foundation for her distinguished legal career.