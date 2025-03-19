O’Melveny rehires Brussels antitrust expert

O’Melveny has welcomed back experienced antitrust lawyer Stéphane Frank to its Brussels office as a partner, strengthening the firm’s European capabilities and global competition practice. Frank, with nearly 15 years of experience in EU and French competition law, has handled high-profile cases across sectors like technology, energy, and aviation. He returns from Gibson Dunn, where he was a partner in their Antitrust and Competition Practice Group. Recognised by The Legal 500 EMEA, Frank’s extensive background in global merger controls and antitrust matters will be a valuable addition to O’Melveny’s growing team.

“We are delighted to welcome Stéphane back home to O’Melveny,” said O’Melveny chair Bradley J. Butwin. “With the European Commission increasingly at the forefront of competition enforcement, our clients will be well served by Stéphane’s broad skillset, sharp technical abilities, and extensive experience with EU antitrust matters. It is a pleasure to have him in our Brussels office once again.”

“I’m excited and grateful to rejoin O’Melveny’s premier antitrust team and reunite with friends and former colleagues,” said Frank. “O’Melveny is renowned for its impressive platform, and I’m looking forward to adding my experience to the firm’s global practice and working alongside its talented antitrust team.”

Frank’s return accelerates O’Melveny’s continued growth, with 31 lateral partners joining since 2023, including 11 litigation partners across multiple offices.