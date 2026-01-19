The programme coincides with Blue Monday, recognised as the most depressing day of the year in the UK. However, the Manchester-based criminal defence firm highlights that mental health challenges within the legal profession extend well beyond a single day, constituting a persistent crisis that requires meaningful action. Ruth Peters, Business Development Director and wellbeing lead at Olliers, emphasised the importance of immediate support within the industry, advocating for structured resources for lawyers.

The bleak results from the LawCare “Life in the Law 2025” report reflect the urgency of the matter, revealing that 60% of lawyers report poor mental wellbeing. Furthermore, a significant burnout score average of 37.8 indicates a high-risk environment for legal professionals. Alarmingly, 56% of lawyers express intentions to leave their current firms in five years, while 32% contemplate exiting the legal field altogether. Among those surveyed, the 26–35 age group shows the lowest mental wellbeing alongside the highest burnout scores.

Ruth stated, “Operating at the sharp end of the justice system, criminal lawyers face a unique triple threat: underfunded courts, traumatic case material and an 'always-on' digital culture.” She continued, “Blue Monday might be a marketing concept, but for the legal sector, pressure on mental health is very real and it is constant.” The relentless pressure surrounding criminal defence work includes severe implications, with lawyers grappling with both the deprivation of liberty and reputational issues while navigating a strained court system.

Despite the challenges, Peters expressed a firm stance against normalising burnout: “However, we refuse to accept that burnout is just part of the job. As leaders we must provide a supportive working environment that prioritises the mental and physical health of our staff.” She further asserted, “You cannot provide legal brilliance and outstanding client care if your team is running on empty.”

Olliers, celebrated as a Times Best Law Firm 2026, is taking strides to integrate wellbeing into its strategic vision. Current initiatives include the establishment of the Olliers Wellness Committee, which manages social responsibility and internal support, a shift toward proactive workload management to prioritise sustainable performance, and fostering a culture of psychological safety where junior lawyers can voice concerns without fear of negative repercussions.

The newly revealed Wellbeing Programme for 2026 includes diverse activities such as yoga classes, hiking adventures, craft sessions, axe-throwing, and outings to events like the Man United v Man City women's Football Derby and a visit to the Banksy exhibition at Mayfield Depot. Peters remarked, “Investing in our lawyers' mental wellbeing isn't just nice to do, it is the only way to ensure long-term sustainability.”

Ultimately, Olliers hopes that the launch of their 2026 Wellbeing Programme can provide a much-needed boost for their lawyers on Blue Monday, all while committing to ongoing support for mental health in their workplace environment. The firm also subscribes to the Health Assured Employee Assistance Programme, offering all staff free and confidential access to professional counselling services