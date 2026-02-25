Olliers Solicitors, a leading criminal defence firm based in Manchester, has announced record growth figures, marking a significant milestone in its operations just one year after relocating to its new office on 44 Peter Street. The firm is on track to generate an impressive £6.38 million in fee income this financial year, showcasing an almost 30% increase from the previous year’s figure of £4.92 million.

In light of this exceptional growth, particularly noted in private client work, Olliers is expanding its team, already recruiting five new roles. Matthew Claughton, managing director of Olliers Solicitors, expressed pride in this achievement, stating that “this exceptional growth is testament to the unmatched brilliance of our team, who have carved out a reputation for exceptional client care and legal expertise.” The firm has experienced a notable uptick in private work and pre-charge representation since August 2025, with January being highlighted as the firm’s largest month to date, attributed to both private work and significant legal aid cases.

Olliers’ recent success has also been recognised by Manchester Law Society, where they were honoured as the Crime Team of the Year, a distinction that Claughton proudly acknowledged by sharing, “The first 12 months here at 44 Peter Street have also seen us celebrated as Manchester Law Society’s Crime Team of the Year - an accolade of which we are immensely proud.” This robust first year in new premises underscores Olliers’ commitment to growth and quality in client service.

Additionally, Olliers Solicitors has been recognised as one of The Times’ Best Law Firms 2026 and is setting new benchmarks in client care through its innovative accreditation system which was launched last September. The scheme aims to formalise the firm’s core value of providing unparalleled client care, and all lawyers successfully passed the accreditation in January, marking a pivotal moment in their professional development.

Ruth Peters, the firm’s Business Development Director, emphasised the strategic approach that has led to their ongoing success, stating “our record-breaking performance is the direct result of a proactive, long-term strategy to redefine how a criminal defence firm connects with its clients.” Peters highlighted the effectiveness of their commitment to high-quality marketing and valuable website content, which has led to a significant surge in direct enquiries for expertise in criminal defence representation.

The firm is also investing in technological advancements, currently developing an AI accreditation initiative to enhance legal practice literacy among its team members. “This 30% jump in fee income proves that when you combine specialist legal brilliance with a modern, commercial approach to business development, you create a platform that serves the client’s best interests,” Peters remarked.

Olliers Solicitors remains dedicated to growing its exceptional team, recently adding new members including Austin Anderson-Brettell, Catherine Baird, Sophie Young, Rachael Latto, and Charlotte Shovlar, positions critical to maintaining the firm's exemplary service standards as they navigate their impressive trajectory of growth.