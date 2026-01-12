Olliers Solicitors is proud to announce that all 29 of its experienced criminal lawyers have successfully passed the newly launched Olliers Client Care Accreditation exam. This initiative was introduced last September to embody the firm’s fundamental commitment to providing outstanding client care at every interaction. Alongside the lawyers, three support staff participated, receiving tailored training to enhance their role in managing new enquiries.

Each team member underwent extensive training, completing 12 hours before sitting for a comprehensive two-part exam in December. The exam assessed their knowledge of effective communication, client expectation management, LEXCEL compliance, and the proactive approach necessary in client care. Matthew Claughton, Olliers Solicitors Managing Director, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating “Olliers takes accreditation seriously. All lawyers work towards the Law Society’s Police Station and Criminal Litigation accreditations. But where no external accreditation exists, we innovate.”

Olliers’ commitment to ongoing education is exemplified by its unique training academy, which offers in-depth knowledge not only in technical skills but also in personal development, marketing, and practice management. “As excellence in client service is a standard embedded in every aspect of our work, it was paramount that we formalised these standards of client care,” Matthew continued. “Official training and accreditation helps us guarantee and evidence exceptional client care - a principle that shapes our culture and guides all our actions.”

The firm has also launched several industry-first initiatives in recent years, including the Olliers Pre-Charge Accreditation Scheme, which reinforces their leadership in pre-charge work, and the Olliers Crown Court Accreditation, which will be introduced in 2024 to elevate advocacy standards. Looking ahead, they are developing an AI accreditation for 2026 to ensure the firm's proficiency in AI literacy across all areas of legal practice.

In his remarks, Matthew added “Congratulations to everyone on passing this accreditation. I am immensely proud of every single member of the firm and how they show up every day for our clients. We can point to our awards and rankings and we are rightly proud of our industry-first accreditations and our exceptional internal training. But, this is all born out of our day-to-day commitment to our clients and our understanding that anyone can become caught up in the criminal justice system. If that should happen, then everyone deserves the right to the best legal defence and the most human support through their darkest times.”

Furthermore, Olliers’ commitment to client care excellence is reinforced through the Olliers Service Pledge, which is maintained through rigorous compliance monitoring and continual feedback. Through these initiatives, Olliers Solicitors not only aims to meet but exceed expectations in the realm of client care.