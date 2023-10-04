Oliver Walsh and Chris Bailey expands Rousse's world-class IP enforcement

Despite positive actions by governments, trade groups and rightsholders, the EU-ASEAN Business Council still estimates that the counterfeit market makes up 10% of international trade, 12.5% of China’s total exports according to Groningen University’s Illicit Trade Group and MarqVision’s 2023 State of Brand Protection report shows 74% of IP owners saw an increase in online counterfeits over the last 3 years.

Oliver Walsh joins from TikTok to lead Rouse’s Evidence Services and Anti-Piracy lead

Chris Bailey moves to London to lead the UK & EU Enforcement Team

Oliver Walsh, who was previously Intellectual Property Operations Manager for Asia Pacific and Latin America at TikTok is joining Rouse as Global Head of Rouse’s Evidence Services and Anti-Piracy lead. His significant experience in anti-piracy will develop Rouse’s offering in this area alongside his core role which draws on his UK police experience, to manage and grow our investigations and evidence collection services. Oliver will be based in Rouse’s Bangkok office.

Enforcement Global Service Head, Nick Redfearn said about Oliver’s arrival: “We are very pleased to welcome Oliver and that he has chosen to join Rouse at an exciting period in our growth. His experience at TikTok and IFPI, MPA before that will bring a multitude of benefits to our clients. Rouse began life as anti-counterfeiting firm and Oliver’s appointment demonstrates that we are evolving our service as our clients’ challenges also change.”

Oliver Walsh, new Global Head of Evidence Services, said: “Rouse has always been at the forefront of IP enforcement. Their understanding of counterfeiting hotspots is unparalleled as is their anti-piracy experience. I am delighted to be instrumental in taking the service into the future.”

In other news, Chris Bailey who has been with Rouse since 1995 when we first opened our doors in Asia, has made the move to London. Chris will lead enforcement services in the UK and EU. China is still point of nervousness for many brand owners so he will be able to share his decades of “on-the-ground” experience to help them navigate their way through this very important market. Since his arrival, he has launched a blog, “The Knockoff”, on LinkedIn to share stories, experiences and opinions of anti-counterfeiting in China. You can see the first two posts here and here.