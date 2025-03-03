Ofcom urges social media action

As reported, Ofcom has told social media sites to disclose their strategies for tackling illegal content. The directive comes as part of the implementation of the Online Safety Act, which aims to ensure greater accountability from tech companies in protecting users from harmful material.

Mark Jones, Partner at Payne Hicks Beach, said "Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes (pictured) has previously said that nobody wants a regulator that shoots from the hip, I think most people would want to see a regulator that has an arsenal of weapons ready to be used when necessary to protect people from online harms. If Dame Melonie is right, then we should expect to see Ofcom taking really fast action against tech companies this year. Time will tell whether or not such really fast action actually happens."

The new regulatory requirement demands that social media companies conduct and submit detailed risk assessments outlining the steps they will take to prevent illegal content, including child exploitation, hate speech, and terrorist propaganda. Platforms that fail to comply could face substantial fines or, in extreme cases, access restrictions in the UK.

More recently, Ofcom’s enforcement director has described how the risk assessments submitted by platforms are the "vital first steps" in making platforms safer. Echoing Melanie Dawes’ speed theme, she said "we’re ready to take swift action against any provider who fails to comply." Simply providing a risk assessment is not enough. It is like marking your own homework unless Ofcom proactively challenges the contents of the risk assessments and demonstrates a willingness to take strong and swift action.

Critics argue that tech companies have historically been slow to implement meaningful safety measures and that voluntary compliance may not be enough. Some industry experts believe that Ofcom must actively enforce penalties and demand transparency from these platforms to ensure genuine change.

Failure to enforce strict action could result in increased calls for amendments to the Online Safety Act. The public and policymakers will be closely monitoring Ofcom's approach, determining whether the regulator is prepared to uphold its commitment to swift enforcement or if further legislative action will be needed.