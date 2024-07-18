Observations on "the king's speech": a detailed analysis

Employment Rights Reform

The Labour Government’s plan to introduce day one employment rights has elicited a strong response from legal experts. Ross Meadows, a partner at Oury Clark Solicitors, warned of the potential implications for employers. He said, "The changes are likely to necessitate rigorous hiring practices and comprehensive onboarding to mitigate the risk of immediate legal disputes." Meadows highlighted that employers will need to invest in robust HR policies and training to ensure compliance and avoid potential litigation, which will increase operational costs and administrative burdens.

"Smaller businesses are likely to face greater challenges adapting to these requirements, potentially affecting their competitiveness and financial stability," Meadows noted. He suggested that some employers might turn to Professional Employer Organisations (PEOs) and Employers of Record (EORs) to handle employment responsibilities, mitigating risks associated with direct employment.

Ivor Adair from Fox & Partners also commented on the broad implications of employment law reforms outlined in the King's Speech. Adair noted that the introduction of day one rights for parental leave, sick pay, and protection from unfair dismissal marks a significant shift. "Although some leeway will be allowed to employers to assess staff during probationary periods, if the use of 'worker' here is intentional, this represents a widening of the current law which could have significant implications for both employers and for the capacity of the Employment Tribunal system," he stated. This extension of rights could lead to an increase in disputes, placing additional pressure on the already burdened Employment Tribunal system.

Adair also emphasised the significance of the new pay gap reporting requirements for ethnic minorities and people with disabilities. "The devil will be in the detail particularly in terms of reporting as to how these changes are implemented given the additional complexity of reporting on ethnicity and disability," he commented. This move is expected to elevate diversity and pay inequality issues to serious board-level discussions, pushing organisations to take more proactive steps in addressing these disparities.

Rule of Law and Legislative Agenda

John Mulholland of the Law Society of Scotland stressed the importance of the legislative agenda in strengthening the rule of law and ensuring access to justice. Mulholland said, "The key elements contained in the detail of these Bills will be scrutinised closely by the Law Society as they are progressed." He highlighted the need for the new border security and immigration legislation to respect human rights and the UK's international treaty obligations.

Discussing the reforms to the Northern Ireland Legacy Legislation and the creation of Great British Energy, Mulholland underscored the importance of these changes being carefully drafted and communicated. "New employment laws must be carefully drafted and effectively communicated so that employers and employees understand their rights and obligations," he stated, emphasising the need for clarity and fairness in the implementation of these laws.

Ed Bowyer of Hogan Lovells focused on the Employment Rights Bill and the draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill. Bowyer pointed out the lack of detailed information on how these reforms will be executed, particularly regarding the partial ban on zero-hours contracts and the introduction of unfair dismissal as a day one right. "Until the Bill is actually published – expected within 100 days – it’s very difficult to say how big the impact for employers will be. But it’s clear that there are some significant changes ahead," Bowyer remarked. This uncertainty leaves employers in a state of anticipation, awaiting further clarity on the proposed changes.

AI Regulation and Economic Growth

Francis Katamba from Browne Jacobson welcomed the idea of establishing a Regulatory Innovation Office to streamline AI regulation. Katamba noted, "Up until now, four separate regulators have been working together to regulate AI in the UK and have had to collaborate on guidance." He suggested that a single, well-resourced body could provide more coherent and rapid responses to AI regulation. "But it will require serious investment if it is to attract the kind of resource and talent needed to make it effective," Katamba cautioned, highlighting the need for adequate funding and expertise.

Mike Randall, CEO of Simply Asset Finance, discussed the government's economic growth plans, particularly through planning reforms and devolution. Randall observed, "The UK’s wealth generators will have been watching the King’s speech eagerly to see whether the government’s election promises would materialise." He highlighted potential opportunities for SMEs in construction and infrastructure projects, noting the importance of business tax reforms to support local growth. "The focus on 'getting Britain building' through planning reform suggests potential opportunities in construction and infrastructure projects for smaller businesses," Randall added.

Rail Services Transition

Bradley Martin, a public procurement lawyer, has offered insights into the proposed transition of rail services into public ownership under Great British Railways. Martin remarked, "A long-term ambition to bring rail services into public ownership is underpinned by admirable reasons, in particular to offer better services for passengers, but such a transition features numerous practical and legal hurdles."

The transition involves integrating the operations of Network Rail, which oversees infrastructure, and multiple train operating companies that manage regional services. Martin emphasised the complexities of assuming contractual obligations with third parties, ranging from train manufacturers to caterers. He stated, "The government will take on responsibility for various contractual obligations with third parties, while it will also have to ensure tens of thousands of people are successfully transferred from train operators to Great British Railways."

This transition presents significant challenges in standardising pensions, salaries, benefits, and working arrangements. "One of the biggest challenges Great British Railways may then face is in driving cultural change once those train operating companies are effectively insourced back into the public sector, with the same people working under a new, joint organisational banner," Martin added. This cultural shift is crucial for the successful integration of services and maintaining employee morale and efficiency.

Justice System Crisis

Nick Emmerson, president of the Law Society of England and Wales, emphasised the need for investment in the criminal and civil justice systems. He welcomed measures to improve responses to violence against women and girls, tackle knife crime, and address the criminal exploitation of children. However, he stressed, "Writing new laws is not a panacea in the absence of adequate funding of all facets of the criminal justice system and timely, expert advice and support."

Emmerson also highlighted the need for a real-terms increase in criminal legal aid rates and investment in early civil legal aid advice. "Immediate steps that should be taken are a real terms increase in criminal legal aid rates of 15% while wider reform takes place and, for civil legal aid, an immediate £11.3m investment in early advice to sustain the system while the ongoing review takes place," he stated. These measures are crucial to ensuring access to justice and maintaining the integrity of the legal system.

Devolution and Planning Reforms

Laura Hughes from Browne Jacobson supported further devolution in England, emphasising the need for tailored approaches to local issues. Hughes stated, "Providing greater powers on issues such as local bus services will help to ensure a co-ordinated approach to transport." She highlighted the success of devolution in areas like Greater Manchester and the West Midlands but called for more bespoke models to address specific local needs effectively.

Ben Standing, also from Browne Jacobson, considered Labour’s ambition to improve the planning system. Standing suggested two small but significant changes to planning policy: clarifying national priorities for planning applications and making it easier and cheaper for councils to update their local plans. "Firstly, it must clarify what the planning system will prioritise when giving weight to various considerations in planning applications to enable consistent decision-making across planning authorities," he remarked.

Standing also proposed redefining parts of the green belt to unlock more land for development and considering city extensions to boost economic output. "This is especially true in relation to large linear infrastructure, such as electricity transmission cables that span numerous planning authority areas," he noted, emphasising the need for strategic and consistent planning policies.

"The King's Speech" outlines a comprehensive legislative agenda with significant implications for public services, employment, justice, and economic growth. The proposed changes reflect a commitment to improving regulatory frameworks and addressing contemporary challenges across various sectors. As these reforms are debated and implemented, their impact on different stakeholders will become clearer, shaping the future landscape of the UK’s legal and regulatory environment.