Nurture group acquires Tivoli, expands footprint

The Nurture Group, a leader in landscape and grounds maintenance, has completed its largest acquisition to date with the purchase of Tivoli Group Ltd, creating the largest integrated landscaping business in Britain. Tivoli, previously the fourth largest player in this sector, has an annual turnover exceeding £70 million. Combined, the two companies now generate £245 million in revenue and offer a comprehensive range of grounds maintenance, workplace solutions, and green services. Thomson Snell & Passmore, Nurture’s longstanding legal advisors, handled the transaction.

Tivoli will operate as a distinct brand within the Nurture Group, joining existing brands such as Nurture Landscapes, Gavin Jones, Gristwood & Toms, and Nurture Pest Control. This acquisition builds on a series of strategic purchases led by Executive Chairman Peter Fane and CEO Gareth Kirkwood OBE, bolstering Nurture’s standing in the landscaping sector and increasing its presence in the public sector, where Tivoli holds significant expertise.

Peter Fane highlighted the synergy between the companies, remarking, “This is a superb marriage of differentiated businesses with much history and mutual respect. The combination of our skills, clients, reach, and greater scale will put Nurture indisputably at the pinnacle of our sector. The enhanced scale and density across Great Britain, particularly in key segments, will drive greater operational efficiencies, delivery of an even better experience for clients, with improved value, range, and service quality.”

The acquisition reflects Nurture’s commitment to direct service delivery through its combined 4,400-strong workforce. By April 2025, Nurture’s Real Living Wage commitment will extend to Tivoli’s 1,400 employees, furthering the Group’s values of service excellence and employee well-being.

The transaction was led by Thomson Snell & Passmore’s Corporate Partner Jason Varney, with support from a multidisciplinary team including corporate, employment, real estate, tax, and pensions experts. Varney expressed pride in his team’s work, saying, “Nurture’s growth has been incredible to witness, and it has been a pleasure to support the organisation as it has gone from strength to strength. Over the years, we have built up an incredibly in-depth understanding of its unique needs and ambitions, and we look forward to helping Nurture as it continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the UK’s horticultural, grounds maintenance, and green workplace services sector.”

This acquisition also marks a personal milestone for Fane, who founded Waterers Landscapes in 1983 before selling it to ISS, the company from which Tivoli was later formed. The expansion is a testament to Nurture’s growth trajectory and its commitment to delivering top-tier landscaping and maintenance services across the UK.