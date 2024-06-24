NP Aerospace acquires Jankel Armouring Limited assets

The acquisition follows Jankel Armouring Limited entering administration earlier this year and includes intellectual property, patents, inventory, and rights to transfer, assign, or novate existing contracts.

This strategic acquisition allows NP Aerospace to integrate Jankel Armouring Limited’s tactical and civilian armoured vehicles, armour technologies, seating systems, and through-life support services into its already robust portfolio. This move enhances NP Aerospace’s ability to offer a more comprehensive range of products and services to its global customer base.

James Kempston, CEO of NP Aerospace, stated, “The announcement of the acquisition of Jankel Armouring Limited’s assets marks a significant phase of growth for the company, creating additional value for customers through new business synergies. Our immediate priority is to push forward with existing customer contracts and deliver successful programmes to a global customer base. Beyond that, this announcement is good news for the defence industry, enabling continuation of capability, products and supply, while enhancing a very strong global defence export line under the NP Aerospace brand.”

Shakespeare Martineau provided expert legal support for the acquisition, with key contributors including Andrew Taylor, Sean Moran, and Sheena Tandy from the restructuring and insolvency team; Keith Spedding and Matthew Shephard from the corporate team; and Kim Walker from the intellectual property team.

Andrew Taylor, partner and head of restructuring at Shakespeare Martineau, commented, “The completion of this sale is beneficial for both parties – it will provide continuity to Jankel Armouring Limited’s customer base and create new opportunities for some of its skilled workforce, while NP Aerospace will continue to increase its market share and progress key contracts working with customers such as the Belgian Ministry of Defence. We are thrilled to have been involved and look forward to seeing the business thrive.”

This acquisition is poised to reinforce NP Aerospace's position in the defence sector, ensuring the continuation and expansion of its capabilities and services to meet the growing demands of its international clients.