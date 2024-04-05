Norton Rose Fulbright welcomes Prakruthi Gowda to expand Dubai projects practice

Norton Rose Fulbright proudly announces the appointment of Prakruthi Gowda as a new partner in its Dubai office, further enhancing the firm's Projects practice. With a wealth of experience in energy and infrastructure projects worldwide, including groundbreaking ventures in the energy transition sector, Prakruthi's arrival bolsters the firm's capabilities in this key area.

Prakruthi brings a robust skill set to Norton Rose Fulbright, regularly advising both lenders and sponsors on commercial contracts and financing aspects of energy and infrastructure projects. Her expertise extends to guiding financial investors through investments and exits in the energy and infrastructure sector, practicing under both English and New York Law. Prakruthi joins Norton Rose Fulbright from Clifford Chance, further enriching the firm's talent pool.

In her new role, Prakruthi will collaborate closely with colleagues in the wider Middle East banking and finance practice, led by Mohammed Paracha, leveraging the firm's global network to provide comprehensive advice on projects throughout the region. Expressing her enthusiasm for joining Norton Rose Fulbright, Prakruthi highlights the firm's strong focus on energy and infrastructure in the Middle East, presenting significant growth opportunities for her practice.

Mohammed Paracha, Head of Middle East at Norton Rose Fulbright, welcomes Prakruthi's appointment, emphasising her expertise in projects and sustainable energy as invaluable additions to the firm's market-leading practice in the Middle East. Prakruthi's return to the firm underscores Norton Rose Fulbright's continued expansion and commitment to delivering exceptional legal services in the region.

Prakruthi's hiring aligns with a series of strategic appointments in Norton Rose Fulbright's Dubai office, reflecting the firm's dedication to bolstering its capabilities across various practice areas. With a reputation for offering a full-service practice, particularly excelling in energy, infrastructure, financial institutions, and government advisory, Norton Rose Fulbright's Dubai office continues to serve as a trusted legal partner for clients navigating complex business landscapes in the Middle East and beyond.