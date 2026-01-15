Norton Rose Fulbright is expanding its expertise with the addition of several accomplished partners across various locations. In London, Samir Bensaker joins from Gide Loyrette Nouel, where he specialised in developing a leading transactional finance practice focused on securitisation and structured finance transactions. He has advised across a range of asset classes, including trade receivables, residential mortgages and renewable energy, ensuring compliance with important regulatory frameworks like the EU Securitisation Regulation and the NPL Directive.

In Hong Kong, Jason Chan brings extensive experience in establishing and structuring investment funds, including hedge funds and private equity funds. He has actively engaged with the FinTech sector, advising on the evolving regulatory landscape. Jason is recognised as “Band 3” for FinTech Legal (International Firms) in China and has received multiple accolades, including “Rising Star Partner” in Investment Funds.

London also sees the addition of James Cooper, a senior partner in insurance disputes, who previously served as Global Insurance Chair at Clyde & Co. He is noted for his work on global D&O and financial institutions claims and aims to enhance collaboration within the firm's contentious and regulatory teams.

In Singapore, Leo Fattorini enhances Norton Rose Fulbright's global aviation offerings, bringing a wealth of experience in aircraft finance and leasing from his tenure at Bird & Bird. He joins with a six-person team, including counsel and associates, further bolstering the firm's capabilities in the aviation sector.

Meanwhile, in London, James Moore joins the restructuring team from DWF, focusing on regulated insolvency and corporate matters, advising a diverse array of clients from insolvency practitioners to financial institutions. His addition, alongside associates and a paralegal, is set to strengthen the firm's presence in the financial services sector.