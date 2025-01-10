Norton Rose Fulbright strengthens private equity team

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has expanded its private equity capabilities with the appointment of Jamal Tuhin as a partner in its London office.

Jamal, a seasoned private equity lawyer formerly at Dechert, specialises in advising private equity and financial sponsor clients across Europe and the US. His expertise spans the full spectrum of domestic and international M&A transactions, with a focus on key sectors including life sciences, healthcare, technology, and financial services.

Jamal is recognized for his ability to collaborate with management teams of European-based portfolio companies and was recently highlighted in the UK Legal 500 (2025) as a recommended individual in the "Private equity: transactions – high-value deals" category.

Raj Karia, Head of Corporate, M&A, and Securities for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia at Norton Rose Fulbright, commented:

"The private equity market continues to show significant activity, with firms seeking to deploy substantial capital. We are thrilled to welcome Jamal, whose track record of advising on high-value, cross-border deals will strengthen our client offering and enhance our team’s capabilities."

Jamal Tuhin expressed enthusiasm about his new role:

"I’m excited to join Norton Rose Fulbright, a firm with an exceptional global platform and a strong presence in major financial centres worldwide. I look forward to contributing to the firm’s private equity practice and collaborating with colleagues to support clients on complex transactions."

Norton Rose Fulbright’s global private equity and venture capital practice serves a diverse range of clients, including equity investors, management teams, portfolio companies, and debt finance providers. The firm’s multidisciplinary approach integrates adjacent areas such as funds, regulatory compliance, and tax to provide clients with end-to-end solutions across the investment lifecycle, from fund establishment and acquisitions to exits.

This strategic hire underscores Norton Rose Fulbright’s commitment to growing its private equity practice and delivering comprehensive legal support for complex, high-value transactions worldwide.