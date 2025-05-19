Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has made a significant move by expanding its renowned global projects practice with the addition of a new partner team in its Paris office.

The firm has welcomed Sindhura Swaminathan and Olivier Le Bars, who have joined from Eversheds Sutherland alongside four associates: Alix Boudin-Gilles, Oulématou Sy, Louis-Reynold de Seresin, and Elaine Porter. This team is dedicated to covering the full spectrum of project development and finance, particularly focusing on France and rapidly growing emerging markets, including Francophone and Anglophone Africa, the Caribbean, and Eastern Europe. They provide advisory services to a diverse range of sponsors, banks, global financial institutions, and development finance entities and are actively engaged in energy, natural resources, and infrastructure sectors.

Rob Marsh, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Co-Head of Energy, expressed his enthusiasm, stating that “we are extremely pleased to welcome this dynamic and entrepreneurial projects team to our firm,” emphasising the extensive experience they bring from working on complex, cross-border projects.

Furthermore, George Paterson, head of the Paris office and Global Head of Banking and Finance, noted, “we are committed to increasing the breadth of our services to French and international clients” in line with growing client demand. Commenting for the new team, Sindhura Swaminathan remarked that “Norton Rose Fulbright is the preeminent global firm for projects and project finance across major industry sectors” and is excited about the opportunity to contribute to the firm’s growth.