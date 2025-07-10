Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has successfully secured its position on Carlsberg Group’s global legal panel following a stringent reappointment and procurement process. Effective from July 2025, the newly formed panel consists of four selected law firms that will provide legal support to Carlsberg for the next three years. Norton Rose Fulbright will play a crucial role in advising the brewer on various legal matters, utilising the expertise of its leading partners.

The team will be spearheaded by Claire O’Donnell, Mark Tricker, and Deirdre Walker, each bringing specialised knowledge in their respective areas of corporate law, antitrust and competition, and litigation and disputes. This partnership builds on an established relationship, as Norton Rose Fulbright has been a longstanding client for Carlsberg, having previously advised the company on significant transactions, including its joint venture with Marstons in 2020 and the acquisition of Marston plc's minority stake in Carlsberg Marston’s Limited in 2024.

Commenting on this reappointment, Claire O’Donnell expressed enthusiasm for this continued partnership by stating “We are delighted to have been reappointed to Carlberg’s global legal panel and to have the opportunity to support it on key legal and regulatory matters as well as advise on the everchanging landscape of the market it operates in over the next three years." This development underscores both the trust Carlsberg has in Norton Rose Fulbright and the law firm’s commitment to navigating the complexities of the legal landscape in the beverage industry.