Norton Rose Fulbright expands real estate Team with data centre specialist

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has strengthened its real estate practice with the appointment of Kirsty Harrower as a partner in its London office.

Kirsty, formerly a partner at Locke Lord, is a leading data centre lawyer in the UK with extensive experience advising clients on domestic and international data centre projects. Her practice also encompasses a broad range of real estate transactions, including investment acquisitions and disposals, site development and assembly, refinancing, and lettings across retail, office, and industrial sectors.

Kirsty has acted for a diverse client base, including institutional investors, private equity firms, data centre operators, multinational telecommunications companies, occupational tenants, property companies, and public sector organizations.

David Hawkins, Norton Rose Fulbright’s London Head of Real Estate, welcomed the new hire:

"Kirsty’s unparalleled expertise in data centres will significantly enhance our international real estate practice. Data centres have become a critical component of the real estate sector, driven by growing demand for digital infrastructure, particularly post-pandemic. Kirsty’s addition positions us to meet the increasing demand in this space and reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional client support in this pivotal area."

Kirsty Harrower expressed her enthusiasm for joining the firm:

"I’m thrilled to work alongside my new colleagues to deliver innovative solutions for clients in the digital infrastructure space. Norton Rose Fulbright’s stellar reputation in real estate, energy, and infrastructure, combined with its global reach and deep bench in complementary practice areas, offers an exciting opportunity to deliver a seamless and comprehensive service to clients."

Norton Rose Fulbright’s real estate team provides clients with a wide range of services, including direct and indirect investment transactions, large-scale development projects, portfolio deals, corporate occupier matters, and real estate financing. The firm’s expertise spans various sectors, including logistics, leisure, hospitality, renewable energy, and residential developments such as PBSA (Purpose Built Student Accommodation), PRS (Private Rented Sector), and social housing.

This strategic hire underscores the firm’s commitment to expanding its capabilities in the growing digital infrastructure sector while continuing to deliver comprehensive real estate solutions to its clients globally.