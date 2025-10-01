Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has announced the appointment of Louis-Jérôme Laisney as a project finance partner in its Paris office. Previously from Eversheds Sutherland, Laisney possesses over 15 years of experience with a focus on complex project structures and in-depth expertise in the Organisation for the Harmonization of Business Law in Africa (OHADA law). He has a strong track record in multi-jurisdictional transactions, enhancing the firm’s capabilities. Laisney reunites with former colleagues Sindhura Swaminathan and Olivier Le Bars, who joined Norton Rose Fulbright earlier this year along with their associates from Eversheds Sutherland.

The arrival of Laisney adds significant strength to the project finance team in Paris, which now comprises three partners and six associates. This cohesive team aims to provide clients with an integrated approach to infrastructure transactions, particularly in the energy, transportation, social infrastructure, and new technologies sectors. Leveraging Norton Rose Fulbright’s global platform, the team supports sponsors, development financial institutions, and commercial lenders on large-scale projects across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, with legal expertise in both French and English law.

Louis-Jérôme Laisney expressed his enthusiasm about joining the firm, stating, “It is a tremendous opportunity to join Norton Rose Fulbright at such a pivotal moment for its global projects practice, and I am excited to be reunited again with the team I have been working with for many years. I am looking forward to work again alongside this superbly talented team and help the firm’s diverse clients navigate complex transactions."

Sindhura Swaminathan, a partner in the project finance team, highlighted the significance of Laisney's addition, saying, “With Louis-Jérôme joining, our project finance practice in Paris is now complete. Our complementary skills, collective approach and international experience will further enable us to deliver on the most complex and ambitious projects. Backed by Norton Rose Fulbright’s global platform, the Paris project finance team becomes one of the most impactful players in the market, bringing to our clients experience that combines project structuring and financing, essential for the implementation of key projects supporting ecological transition, particularly in the renewable energy, infrastructure and new technologies sectors.”

This latest recruitment is part of a broader trend, as Norton Rose Fulbright's Paris office has welcomed five new partners in 2025 alone. Following the addition of project finance partners in May, the firm’s real estate practice also onboarded partners David Lacaze and Isabelle Augais in June.

George Paterson, Head of Norton Rose Fulbright’s Paris office and global head of banking and finance, noted, “We continue to invest strongly in our Paris offering with a total of five lateral hires this year and we’re delighted to welcome Louis-Jérôme as we take on an increasingly dynamic pipeline of mandates. His broad experience and deep sector knowledge will be invaluable as our global projects practice continues to grow. With these seasoned partners and their teams now in place, we are well-positioned to guide our clients on their most strategic initiatives across multiple geographies.”

Norton Rose Fulbright has been recognised as a top five global project finance advisor by volume for the full year 2024, with deals exceeding US$50.4 billion in aggregate, according to IJGlobal Q1 2025. The firm boasts one of the largest projects practices globally, with over 350 project and project finance lawyers across more than 50 offices.