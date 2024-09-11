Norton Rose Fulbright expands Middle East banking team

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright continues to expand its Middle East banking and finance team with the appointment of Aditi Sanyal as a partner. Aditi, who joins from Simmons & Simmons, brings over a decade of experience supporting financial institutions in the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Her expertise spans a wide array of financing transactions, including syndicated and bilateral corporate finance, real estate finance, acquisition finance, and restructuring.

Based in Norton Rose Fulbright’s Dubai office, Aditi will collaborate with the firm’s banking and finance partners Mohammed Paracha and Nicholas Robinson in Dubai, and Abdulkhaliq Elshayyal in Riyadh. She will also work closely with the projects team, including new partner Prakruthi Gowda, who joined earlier this year.

Mohammed Paracha, Head of Middle East at Norton Rose Fulbright, expressed his enthusiasm for Aditi’s appointment: “She is an outstanding addition to our fast-growing Middle East practice, which has doubled in size over the past three years. Her wealth of financing experience and established client base will enhance our capabilities in the region.”

Aditi, who began her legal career at Norton Rose Fulbright 15 years ago, shared her excitement about returning to the firm: "The firm’s market-leading financing practice and global network provide the perfect platform for me to elevate my practice and offer enhanced services to my clients."

Norton Rose Fulbright's global banking and finance team, with over 800 lawyers worldwide, is renowned for its long-standing expertise in banking and finance law. The firm advises on a broad spectrum of matters, from day-to-day banking issues to complex, cross-border transactions, servicing major financial institutions and corporations globally.