Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has announced the strategic hire of Jonathan Newman as a partner in its London office, a move designed to enhance the firm’s already robust employment law capabilities. With a strong background as a barrister, Jonathan joins the firm from Simmons & Simmons after spending seven years at 42 Bedford Row Chambers. His extensive experience covers a wide range of contentious and non-contentious employment matters, especially in cross-border issues that affect financial institutions and technology sectors.

Jonathan’s litigation prowess is noteworthy. He has represented clients in significant cases at the High Court, Employment Appeal Tribunal (in both England and Scotland), and Employment Tribunal, successfully navigating complex, multi-day claims that involve high-value stakes. In addition to dispute resolution, he has provided counsel on business and share purchase acquisitions, workforce restructuring, and TUPE-related matters. His expertise is particularly relevant in a global context, as he has worked across multiple jurisdictions.

In recent years, he has cultivated a keen focus on the emerging challenges within employment law that arise due to advancements in artificial intelligence and technological innovation. Commenting on his new role, Jonathan Newman said “Employment law is at a pivotal moment, with new legislation coming into force and novel challenges arising from technological change. Joining Norton Rose Fulbright at this time is an exciting opportunity. The firm’s long-standing employment practice, deep sector knowledge, and global reach provide an ideal platform to support clients navigating this evolving landscape. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the team and collaborating with colleagues across the firm.”

Paul Griffin, Head of Employment and Labour for EMEA, also expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating “Jonathan’s expertise in complex employment matters is exceptional, and his experience aligns perfectly with the needs of our clients. He is a valuable addition to our team and will significantly broaden the scope of our employment law offering.” This strategic acquisition is poised to bring significant value to Norton Rose Fulbright as they continue to address intricate employment law challenges for their diverse clientele.