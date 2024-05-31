Norton Rose Fulbright expands banking and finance team with London partner hire

Norton Rose Fulbright, a global law firm, has announced the addition of Bernd Bohr to its London office as a partner in the banking and finance team.

Bernd, who is qualified in New York, English, and German law, brings extensive experience advising clients on a wide array of capital markets and lending transactions. His practice spans investment grade and leveraged finance, sub-investment grade transactions, and restructurings. In recent years, Bernd has focused particularly on European high yield bond and leveraged lending transactions, including large-scale offerings such as SEC-registered bond offerings, Rule 144A offerings, and Reg. S offerings. He has advised both investment grade and cross-over issuers and borrowers on bilateral and syndicated loans.

Prior to joining Norton Rose Fulbright, Bernd was a partner at Mayer Brown in London and has also worked in the New York, London, and Hong Kong offices of other major international law firms. He also gained valuable experience during a client secondment in the corporate legal department of a large multinational in Switzerland.

Bernd is highly regarded in the legal industry, consistently recognised as a leading individual for High Yield work by the Legal 500 UK and for his German law expertise by Chambers Global. He is actively involved in industry organisations, serving on the High Yield Board and the Legal and Regulatory Compliance Committee of AFME’s High Yield Division.

Madhavi Gosavi, Head of Banking and Finance, Europe, Middle East and Asia at Norton Rose Fulbright, expressed enthusiasm about Bernd joining the firm, highlighting his extensive experience in cross-border high yield bond and leveraged lending transactions and how it will enhance client offerings.

Bernd Bohr shared his excitement about joining Norton Rose Fulbright, noting the firm's reputation for having one of the largest and most diverse banking and finance practices globally. He looks forward to collaborating with new colleagues and existing industry contacts to support clients across a broad spectrum of corporate and leveraged finance transactions.