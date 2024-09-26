Norton Rose Fulbright enhances global leadership

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has announced a formalised leadership structure aimed at enhancing client service, promoting cross-regional collaboration, and increasing operational efficiency. This updated model empowers regional leaders to coordinate the global business effectively, ensuring that their collective efforts drive the firm’s overall success.

Under this new structure, the firm will be led by Global Managing Partners Jeff Cody, who also serves as the US Managing Partner, and Peter Scott, the Managing Partner for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia (EMEA). Together, they will head the Global Management Committee, which includes regional leaders such as Alison Deitz, Chief Executive of Australia; Jennifer Teskey, Canada Managing Partner; and Brent Botha, Chief Executive Officer of South Africa. These leaders will manage their respective regions while working closely to ensure seamless integration for clients and lawyers across the globe.

Jeff Cody remarked, “We’ve streamlined our management approach, becoming more efficient and ensuring that our global efforts are deeply connected to our regional and local expertise. This updated structure gives Norton Rose Fulbright the ability to provide even better and more seamless cross-border service to our clients and deliver outstanding results both globally and regionally.”

The firm’s streamlined approach has already shown positive results, with global revenue growth of 8% last year and overall demand for services rising by 5%. There has been an increase in multijurisdictional matters, especially in corporate, M&A, securities, disputes, investigations, and banking and finance practices. These practices are flourishing across various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, financial institutions, transport, healthcare, life sciences, technology, and consumer markets. Furthermore, Norton Rose Fulbright has expanded its talent pool, welcoming 51 lateral partners in the first half of 2024, 22 of whom joined in the US.

Peter Scott stated, “This is about being a more seamless, integrated, and connected global business. Our updated leadership model reflects the pioneering spirit that saw Norton Rose Fulbright transform the legal market with its series of global combinations over the last 15 years.”

The newly approved leadership structure enhances coordination across regions, improving service delivery for global clients while ensuring more efficient operations. By implementing deliberate shifts in collaboration among regions, Norton Rose Fulbright aims to align strategies while maintaining the regional flexibility necessary to meet specific client needs.

Norton Rose Fulbright is renowned for providing a full scope of legal services to the world’s leading corporations and financial institutions. With a team of over 3,000 lawyers operating across more than 50 locations worldwide, the firm is well-equipped to advise clients across Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. Upholding principles of quality, unity, and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognised for its excellence in key industries, including financial institutions, energy, infrastructure, technology, transport, healthcare, and consumer markets.