Norton Rose Fulbright appoints PE co-head

The global law firm announced Adam’s arrival as part of its continued expansion, with Adam joining from Mayer Brown to co-lead the firm’s US private equity practice alongside New York-based Ward Atterbury. Adam has extensive experience representing private equity sponsors in complex transactions and advising portfolio companies throughout the investment lifecycle. His expertise includes middle-market M&A, leveraged buyouts, divestitures, minority investments, equity co-investments, joint ventures, financings, restructurings and other strategic deals both domestically and internationally.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner and one of its two Global Managing Partners, said "We have prioritized growing our private equity team as well as our Chicago office, making Adam a truly perfect fit for us. We expect a flurry of PE activity as there is an increased appetite of private capital investors to deploy funds as well as a backlog of portfolio companies. Adam’s arrival will benefit our clients with private equity interests during this uptick and beyond."

With more than 15 years of experience, Adam has worked across a broad range of industries, including food and agribusiness, tech-enabled business services, communications, media and technology, education, chemicals, manufacturing and industrials. Licensed in Illinois and New York, he holds a law degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and a magna cum laude bachelor’s degree from Duquesne University.

Speaking about his move, Adam said "The impressive roster of private equity lawyers that Norton Rose Fulbright has assembled positions this firm to become a leader in this space, with highly skilled practitioners in tax, leveraged finance, benefits and fund formation providing valuable support. The firm’s strategic positioning in the world’s leading business and financial centers will also serve my clients well, particularly as it relates to cross-border transactions in Europe and Canada."

Since opening its Chicago office in 2022 with an 11-lawyer team, Norton Rose Fulbright has grown to nearly 40 lawyers across multiple practice areas. Last year, the firm expanded its presence at 1045 on Fulton, occupying three-and-a-half floors and 32,000 square feet in the vibrant Fulton Market Historic District.

Sameer Ghaznavi, Chicago Partner-in-Charge at Norton Rose Fulbright, said "Since entering the Chicago market and setting up shop in Fulton Market, our office continues to stand out in the marketplace in terms of its people, culture, extraordinary talent and its focus on supporting the local community. Adam is a dynamic, entrepreneurial and standout legal talent that is emblematic of the attorneys that comprise our team. His leadership and relationships in the PE world will have a notable impact on our ability to provide top-level service to our clients and our growth plans for Chicago."