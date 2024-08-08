Norton Rose Fulbright appoints new energy co-head

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has appointed Rob Marsh, a seasoned projects lawyer and partner in the firm’s banking and finance practice, as the new Global Co-Head of Energy. Based in London, Rob will share this role with Noam Ayali, who has served as Global Co-Head of Energy since July 2022.

Rob Marsh brings over 20 years of experience in the renewable energy sector, specialising in developing, constructing, operating, decommissioning, and financing commercial-scale technologies. His expertise extends to the broader net-zero arena, including projects in carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), hydrogen, energy storage, and bio-fuels. Recognised as a leader in renewable and alternative energy, Rob has advised on some of the largest and most complex deals worldwide.

Rob will continue to collaborate with Charles Whitney, EMEA Head of Energy, while leading one of the largest and most prolific energy, infrastructure, and natural resources teams globally, comprising over 1,300 lawyers. Norton Rose Fulbright's team has been instrumental in many of the world’s leading energy and infrastructure projects, including innovative and first-to-market transactions.