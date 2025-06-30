BBOX, a prominent player in the UK real estate investment trust sector, aims to enhance its position by acquiring Warehouse REIT, which emerged in the market in 2017 to target high-quality logistics assets. The legal team supporting this transaction is led by corporate partner Paul Whitelock, with contributions from Nicolas Sirtoli and banking partner James Dunnett, along with corporate associate Katherine MacPhail and banking consultant Ksenia Orlova. With this strategic move, the firms involved are prioritising strengthening their interests in a sector that continues to thrive amid shifts in consumer behaviour and demand for efficient warehousing solutions.