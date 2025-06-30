Norton Rose Fulbright aids major REIT offer
Norton Rose Fulbright is advising on a £485 million cash and shares offer for Warehouse REIT plc as Tritax Big Box REIT moves to expand its investment portfolio, with the deal being described as a recommended offer that underscores the growing significance of logistics properties in the market
BBOX, a prominent player in the UK real estate investment trust sector, aims to enhance its position by acquiring Warehouse REIT, which emerged in the market in 2017 to target high-quality logistics assets. The legal team supporting this transaction is led by corporate partner Paul Whitelock, with contributions from Nicolas Sirtoli and banking partner James Dunnett, along with corporate associate Katherine MacPhail and banking consultant Ksenia Orlova. With this strategic move, the firms involved are prioritising strengthening their interests in a sector that continues to thrive amid shifts in consumer behaviour and demand for efficient warehousing solutions.
