Norton Rose Fulbright advises TruLife Optics on strategic alliance with Nitto Denko Corporation

TLO specialises in the development and manufacturing of holographic optical components for wearable augmented reality (AR) devices. Their patented technology enables the projection of high-resolution, full-color images and video directly into the human eye through ultra-thin optics integrated into AR eyewear.

Nitto Denko Corporation, renowned for its advancements in materials that enhance AR glasses' performance and comfort, possesses strong capabilities in adhesive, film, sheet technology, and optical design.

Under the terms of the alliance, Nitto has acquired a minority stake in TLO, and the two companies have entered into a long-term licensing and collaboration agreement. This partnership leverages TLO's leadership in holographic optics and Nitto's robust manufacturing capabilities to advance the development of innovative materials and wearable AR devices at scale.

The multidisciplinary team from Norton Rose Fulbright, based in London, guided TLO through the transaction. Partner Claire O’Donnell and senior consultant Chris Pearson led the team, with partner Mike Knapper overseeing the long-term licensing, collaboration, and manufacturing arrangements. They were supported by partners Matt Findley and Dominic Stuttaford, associates Tayo Hagger-David and Ed Spilman, and trainee solicitor Medina Rahman.

Claire O’Donnell, Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, commented on the deal: "This was an exciting deal to work on, which sees two leaders in their respective spheres join together in a strategic alliance that will help advance the cutting-edge field of wearable AR. We see businesses around the world investing in, adopting and engaging in innovations like AR and AI, and we at Norton Rose Fulbright are positioned to provide strategic guidance on the legal implications associated with the development, deployment, commercialisation and use of these technologies."

The alliance between TruLife Optics and Nitto Denko Corporation is expected to accelerate the growth and innovation of wearable AR devices, paving the way for future advancements in the field of holographic optics.