Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has played a pivotal role in the recent listing of Shandong Extreme Vision Technology Co., Ltd. on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Acting on behalf of CITIC Securities (Hong Kong) Limited as the sole sponsor, and CLSA Limited as the sole global coordinator, the firm’s expertise was crucial in facilitating this significant event that occurred on Monday, 30 March 2026.

Extreme Vision Technology, an innovative AI computer vision solution provider based in China, took advantage of the dedicated pathway offered by Chapter 18C of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules, designed to assist technology firms in gaining access to capital markets. The initial public offering (IPO) saw remarkable investor interest, being oversubscribed by more than 4,500 times, thereby setting it apart as one of the most sought-after public offerings in the region for 2026. The offering successfully raised approximately HK$434.4 million, which is earmarked for advancing the company's research and development initiatives as well as bolstering its commercialisation strategies.

The strong legal team from Norton Rose Fulbright advising throughout the process was comprised of partners Psyche Tai and Doris Ng, along with senior associate Patrick Wong and associate Tracy Ho. Psyche Tai expressed her enthusiasm regarding the endeavour, stating, “We are delighted to have supported CITIC Securities as sole sponsor, and the listing applicant Shandong Extreme Vision Technology Co., Ltd., on this significant Chapter 18C listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This offering reflects growing market confidence in innovative technology companies seeking to access the Hong Kong capital markets, and we look forward to seeing continued momentum in this space.”

Norton Rose Fulbright's global corporate, M&A and securities practice is highly regarded for advising a diverse array of corporations and financial institutions on various matters relating to capital markets and corporate transactions. This includes dealing with debt and equity offerings, public takeovers, private mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, governance, and an assortment of corporate advisory tasks. With a strategic positioning of lawyers in key global business and financial centres, the firm effectively manages complex cross-border transactions across various sectors including technology, financial institutions, energy, infrastructure, resources, transport, and life sciences.