Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright is advising Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4+) on a £190 million recommended cash acquisition by LAC 10 LLC, a newly incorporated wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Lesha Bank LLC (Public). AA4+, a non-cellular company limited by shares, has been listed on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market since May 2015. The company's investment objective is focused on obtaining income returns and capital appreciation for its shareholders through the acquisition, leasing, and later selling of aircraft. Currently, AA4+ boasts a portfolio that comprises six Airbus A380, two Boeing 777-300ER, and four Airbus A350-900 aircraft, all under long-term leases with either Emirates Airlines or Thai Airways.

Lesha Bank, based in Qatar, is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange, possessing a market capitalisation of approximately QAR 1.9 billion. LAC 10, incorporated in the Qatar Financial Centre, was formed specifically for the purpose of this acquisition. The Lesha Aviation Capital division of Lesha Bank operates a global aviation leasing and investment platform through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, providing comprehensive investment management capabilities to aviation investors worldwide. The platform is particularly focused on resilient asset-backed investments in the aviation sector.

Currently, Lesha Aviation Capital manages assets worth approximately US$1.5 billion, with its portfolio comprising 15 wide-body aircraft, which include six Boeing 787s, five Boeing 777-300ERs, and four Airbus A350-1000s, all on lease to a Gulf Cooperation Council airline and a global flag carrier. The acquisition of AA4+ represents a strategic move to further establish a comprehensive global aircraft leasing portfolio alongside alternative aviation investments, enhancing Lesha Aviation Capital’s existing investments and infrastructure in aviation.

The Norton Rose Fulbright team in London is being spearheaded by corporate partner Kit McCarthy, and includes corporate partner Alan Bainbridge and banking partner Giles Brand, with support from corporate associates Adam Worth, Katherine MacPhail, and Shayne Ghelani.