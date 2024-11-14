Norton Rose Fulbright advises Kaizen on securing £42m minority investment

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has advised Kaizen, a leading provider of regulatory compliance solutions for global financial institutions, on securing a £42 million minority investment from Boston-based growth equity firm Guidepost Growth Equity. This funding, Kaizen’s first external investment since its establishment in 2013, will enable the company to accelerate its product development, enhance its compliance technology, and expand its presence in North America.

The Norton Rose Fulbright team, which guided Kaizen through this significant transaction, was led by partners Sean Murphy and Sophie O’Connor. They were supported by a team of other partners and associates, including Matthew Findley, Mike Knapper, Dominic Stuttaford, Caroline Thomas, Charlie Pinkerton, and Lesley Browning, as well as senior associates Peter Lewis and Fiona Campbell, and a number of associates and counsel.

Sean Murphy, a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, commented on the deal: "We were delighted to support Dario and Kaizen on this significant external minority investment, which will provide substantial capital to enhance and expand Kaizen’s business operations."

Kaizen's founder, Dario Crispini, expressed his enthusiasm for the investment, which marks a pivotal moment in the company’s growth trajectory. The investment will bolster Kaizen’s ability to enhance its product offerings and grow its market presence, particularly in the North American market.

Norton Rose Fulbright’s FinTech practice, which is highly ranked in the Legal 500 2025, is known for providing expert legal services across technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data privacy, and communications sectors. This deal adds to the firm's impressive track record of supporting high-growth technology companies in securing critical investments.