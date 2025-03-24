Norton Rose Fulbright advises ENGIE

ENGIE is a leading energy transition utility, focusing on low-carbon electricity generation, energy infrastructures and customer solutions. The transaction, which is subject to UK NSIA clearance, aligns with ENGIE’s strategy to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. The acquired portfolio consists of four solar PV and three onshore wind farms in England and Wales, with ENGIE planning to explore repowering and co-location opportunities.

A multi-disciplinary team from Norton Rose Fulbright provided legal counsel to ENGIE throughout the transaction. The team was led by London-based corporate energy partner Andrew Davies, supported by associates Francesca Walker and Zainab Hamid.

“We are pleased to have advised ENGIE on this transaction – repowering and co-location opportunities are becoming an increasing feature of the energy M&A landscape, and we continue to see a strong pipeline of work relating to renewable energy projects globally" said Andrew Davies.

The full Norton Rose Fulbright team included corporate partner Andrew Davies, associates Francesca Walker and Zainab Hamid, and trainees Thea Messina and Rima Maleki. The tax team was led by partner Julia Lloyd with associate Giulia Schwartz, while projects partner Melusi Dlamini was supported by counsel Suncica Miletic and associate Charles Winch. The competition team comprised partner Ian Giles and senior associate Rebecca Yourstone. Real estate expertise was provided by partner Charlie Pinkerton and senior associate Helen Finnis, while EHS partner Lucy Bruce Jones was joined by associate Andrew Swarbrick. Planning matters were handled by partner Sarah Fitzpatrick, alongside associates Jennifer Glasgow and Alysha Patel.