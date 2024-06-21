Norton Rose Fulbright advises Crédit Agricole cib on Aegean Airlines s.a.’s debut JOLCO financing

Crédit Agricole CIB served as the JOLCO arranger, facility agent, security trustee, and lender for this landmark transaction. The multi-jurisdictional team from Norton Rose Fulbright, which provided comprehensive legal advice to CA-CIB, was led by London-based partners Duncan Batchelor and Andrew Williams. Their support team included senior associate Chiranj Shah, associate Stephen Hedges, and trainee solicitor Hannah Parker from the London office. Additionally, an Athens team, led by partner Vassilis Koroxenidis, counsel Dimitris Rampos, and associate Georgia Koutrika, collaborated with a Tokyo team under the leadership of partner Akihiko Takamatsu and senior associate Mai Tezuka.

Commenting on the transaction, Partner Andrew Williams said, "We were pleased to support our long-standing client Crédit Agricole CIB on this milestone debut JOLCO financing for Aegean Airlines and congratulate all of the parties involved. We were able to utilise our global network – including our strong Greek and Japanese law capability – to advise across several different jurisdictions and help close this complex transaction on schedule. We wish Aegean Airlines well as they continue their fleet expansion."

Norton Rose Fulbright's global aviation lawyers provide a wide range of services to airlines, banks, financiers, lessors, manufacturers, insurers, export credit agencies, governments, and regulatory bodies. Their expertise spans major aircraft financing and leasing transactions, fleet selection programs, partnering arrangements, restructurings, competition law compliance, and employment issues.

This transaction underscores Norton Rose Fulbright’s capability in handling complex, multi-jurisdictional aviation financings and highlights their ongoing commitment to supporting clients in the aviation sector.