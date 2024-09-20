North-West legal community celebrated by Attorney General

The Attorney General has visited Manchester to engage with the North-west legal community, thanking professionals for their contributions, particularly in response to recent public disorder. His visit included discussions with both public and private sector lawyers, including meetings with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) North-West Area, led by Chief Crown Prosecutor Suzanne Llwellyn.

At a roundtable with local legal firms, the Attorney General emphasised the growth potential of the regional legal market, buoyed by the 2023 relocation of government staff to the area. This relocation saw the Government Legal Department move to Salford, bringing 114 government lawyers and civil servants to their new offices in the New Bailey area, strengthening the region's legal landscape.

The Attorney General also met with University of Manchester’s Justice Hub, which provides legal support to the public, and attended a dinner with the Northern Circuit, connecting with barristers from diverse practices.

He commended the region’s robust legal sector, highlighting the many opportunities for both new and experienced professionals, and acknowledged the hard work of CPS and Government Legal Department lawyers in securing convictions and upholding the rule of law in complex cases.