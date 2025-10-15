The UK Government has introduced the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill to replace the previous Legacy Act, creating a fairer system for victims' families and veterans. With a focus on transparency, the legislation establishes a revamped Legacy Commission, offering enhanced investigative powers and a commitment to share information with Irish authorities. It repeals the immunity plan that previously protected terrorists and includes protections for veterans, such as ensuring they can provide evidence remotely and safeguarding them from repeated investigations. The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, stated that the purpose of the new legislation is to finally provide answers to families who have been waiting too long. Meanwhile, the Minister for Armed Forces, Al Carns, emphasized the importance of supporting veterans, assuring that the new measures will protect their rights while ensuring families can seek justice. With these reforms, the government aims to honour commitments made in the Good Friday Agreement and help heal the divisions caused by years of conflict.