Ron Davison and Dafydd Roberts, directors at Gamlins Law, recently accomplished an impressive feat by climbing Mount Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa, situated in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains. This significant achievement was part of their efforts to support the firm's nominated charity partner, St Kentigern Hospice. The duo, who undertook the climb with a group of ten, has combined this endeavour with Ron's participation in the London Marathon earlier this year, raising nearly £2,000 for the St Asaph-based hospice.

Reflecting on the experience, Dafydd shared “The whole trip was a great experience from spending time with the local Berber community through to the final ascent itself which saw us reach the summit an hour or so after sunrise." They faced various weather conditions, from warmth to ice and snow, illustrating the challenges of high-altitude climbing. "Coping with the high altitude also provided a challenge," he added.

Their journey was enriched by interactions with the local Berber community. "Experiencing life with the Berber community, with their villages set in the mountainside, was also something we won’t forget," Dafydd expressed, recalling a memorable evening spent dining with their guide’s family. The devastation the area encountered from a recent earthquake left a lasting impact on both climbers. “It was also humbling to see how the communities are continuing to rebuild after a devastating earthquake caused so much destruction a couple of years ago,” he noted.

Following the climb, the pair enjoyed time in Marrakesh and ventured into the Sahara Desert. In a serendipitous moment, they met celebrity chef Tom Kerridge during their stay. “We are delighted to raise further vital funds towards the work of St Kentigern Hospice,” Dafydd remarked, acknowledging the support from the hospice team, who made a video wishing them good luck. They are already planning more climbs for this year and considering a trip abroad to the Alps or Himalayas next year.

St Kentigern Hospice marks its 30th anniversary this year, providing vital palliative and end-of-life care to patients facing life-limiting illnesses, along with supporting their families across Denbighshire, West Flintshire, and East Conwy. Their services are delivered free of charge to the patients and families they support, with a significant operational cost of over £4.4 million annually. Gamlins Law employs over 85 people, with its head office located at Morfa Hall in Rhyl and additional offices in Mold, Ruthin, Denbigh, Abergele, and Holywell.