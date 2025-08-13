A team from Noerr, comprising partners Martin Neuhaus, Jan-Philipp Meier, Clemens Schönemann, Harald Selzner, Benedikt Vogt and Rainer Wilke, is working closely with Mercedes-Benz AG on a crucial strategy to re-position its own-retail structures. This move involves the divestiture of several sales branches, a sector that Mercedes-Benz has decided to evaluate strategically to enhance its market presence. The initial phase of the M&A process saw the signing of agreements for the first five branches located in Dortmund, Koblenz, Lübeck, Mainz, and Neu-Ulm, showcasing not just ambition but a clear plan for transformation.

The sales branches will be sold through parallel auction processes that have attracted significant interest from both international and domestic investors. Notable car dealer groups such as Jürgens, Kestenholz, Merbag, Sterne Gruppe, Süverkrüp and Brinkmann have already emerged as successful bidders. With this strategy, Mercedes-Benz is keen to streamline its operations and align its retail practices with its overarching corporate objectives.

The decision to reassess the sale of the Group’s own dealerships in Germany was made in 2024 as part of Mercedes-Benz's wider effort to enhance its retail positioning. This forward-thinking strategy is indicative of the company’s commitment to adapting in a competitive marketplace.

With a robust team of advisors including Martin Neuhaus and Jan-Philipp Meier, Noerr is strategically positioned to guide Mercedes-Benz through this complex process. Their collective expertise encompasses corporate/M&A, distribution law, antitrust, real estate, regulatory matters, and data, tech & telecom, ensuring that all facets of this significant restructuring are expertly handled. This comprehensive approach reflects the dynamic nature of the automotive industry and highlights the importance of tailor-made solutions in achieving long-term success.