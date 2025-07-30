A team at Noerr, led by Carsten Heinz, has successfully guided ActivumSG in its recent strategic investment in Centralis Group. Centralis, an owner-managed investment and development firm based in Germany, focuses on modern hospitality properties located in prime urban areas. ActivumSG has now become the majority shareholder of the German parent company, while previous shareholders have retained a significant minority stake. This investment is anticipated to facilitate growth, with aspirations to expand Centralis into a €500 million gross asset value platform in the medium term.

In addition to the tax due diligence necessary for this transaction, the advice provided by Noerr encompassed specific contract negotiations. Importantly, the firm's tax advisory role also included the organisation and structuring of the investment itself. Noerr has established a long-standing relationship with ActivumSG, providing expertise over the years in tax law as well as corporate and property law issues.

The advisory team for ActivumSG included notable figures such as Carsten Heinz, partner in Frankfurt, along with partners Martin Haisch and associated partners Steffen Arlich and Tim Löper from Munich. Christian Garz, a counsel based in Berlin, and associate Andre Bauer from Munich, all contributed their tax expertise. Additionally, ActivumSG was supported by other advisors, including Greenberg Traurig for corporate and real estate law, and ATOZ for assistance in Luxembourg.