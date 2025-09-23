In a notable development, Noerr, a leading international law firm, has advised the companies of the Schwarz Group on their first investment in IQM Quantum Computers, a prominent player in superconducting quantum computing technology. Led by partner Maurice Séché, the legal team facilitated the Series B funding round in which IQM secured a substantial 320 million US dollars (equivalent to 275 million euros) from a diverse group of investors.

This funding round attracted not only the companies within the Schwarz Group but also other significant investors such as Tesi, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance, Winbond Electronics Corporation, as well as the European Innovation Council and Bayern Kapital. The investment was spearheaded by the US investment company Ten Eleven Ventures. The capital raised will be pivotal in enhancing IQM’s technical infrastructure and is aimed at accelerating the company's growth trajectory.

The Noerr team that supported the Schwarz Group included corporate/M&A specialists Meret Pettirsch and Anna-Lena Heilker alongside various other experts in capital markets, employment and pensions, and intellectual property. The assignment also saw collaboration with Dittmar & Indrenius, the advisory team based in Finland, featuring Jasper Kuhlefelt and Sofia Kangas. The in-house team for Schwarz Group comprised key professionals such as Patrick Winter and Julia Reinhardt in corporate/M&A, and Manuel Schroth and Marcus Hillen handling M&A tax issues.